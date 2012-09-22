Who Are The Most Powerful Women In Advertising?

This is not the most powerful woman in advertising.

It’s that time again.Last month, we asked the advertising world to help us identify the 30 most creative people in advertising under 30, introducing the future generation of ad moguls.



Business Insider Advertising is now asking you to nominate candidates for The Most Powerful Women in Advertising 2012.

Whether they’re creatives, directors, work in media planning, or dominate agency management, we want to know the women who rule Madison Avenue.

Here’s what we want:

Ideally, we would like the name of TWO powerful women from your shop (including a head shot, explanation of why you think she deserves it, and links to their work).

To prevent self-serving nominations and puffery, we’re also asking you to name of AT LEAST ONE woman from a competing shop that you think does incredible work and would hire if given half the chance. (This is confidential).

DEADLINE: Email your nominations to [email protected] by Monday, October 1st.

