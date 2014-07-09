Who Is Changing The Face Of Detroit? Let Us Know

Call for nominations!

Headlines don’t paint a pretty picture of Motor City. Last year, Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. Unemployment and crime rates remain unencouraging, and there appears to be a mass exodus of residents fleeing the once prosperous metropolis.

Still, many Detroiters are toughing it out, pouring their resources and their talents into rebuilding the city.

We want to shine a spotlight on the people in Detroit who are making remarkable contributions to the city. We’re looking for folks across industries, from finance and automotive to education, sports, and entertainment, who are dedicated to revitalizing the city.

To qualify, nominees must currently live in Detroit, but they don’t need to have been born there.

Send your nominations to our Lists & Rankings team at [email protected] Please include the person’s name, contact information, employer and job title if appropriate, and a brief description of how he or she has made a positive impact on Detroit.

We’ll be accepting nominations through July 31.

Thanks!

