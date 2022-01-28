We’re seeking nominations for female solopreneurs 60 and older with more than $1 million in sales

Insider is seeking nominations for its inaugural list of female solopreneurs over the age of 60.

Submit your suggestions through this form by 5 p.m. ET on February 11.

We’re featuring women who did $US1 ($AU1) million or more in sales last year and run their business solo.

We’re seeking nominations for Insider’s inaugural list of the female solopreneurs over the age of 60 to watch in 2022, and we want to hear from you.

Submit your suggestions through this form by 5 p.m. ET on February 11.

Entrepreneurship is a growing career choice for workers across the country. A record-breaking number of new businesses were formed over the past two years, many by people who lost their jobs or who chose to leave their previous careers in the pandemic.

Entrepreneurship is often romanticized by the stories of young people striking it rich at Silicon Valley startups, but it is actually a much broader, much older career choice. In fact, the average age at which successful entrepreneurs start their companies is 45, a 2018 report by the Harvard Business Review found.

While the mean national retirement age is 62 years old, many individuals older than 60 are at the peak of their entrepreneurial careers. We’re looking to highlight the women in this category.

They will be older than 60, will have started companies without the help of full-time staff or teams, and will have reached $US1 ($AU1) million or more in sales last year.

If you know a female founder who started a brand or business in any field and who would fit this list, please nominate them.

Criteria and methodology

This feature is the first of its kind but will model previous Insider lists, such as the 10 women who build companies on social media and eight female founders and CEOs under 30 to watch in business.

The list will be determined based on the nominee’s 2021 sales, age, whether they continue to run their business solo (read: non-C-suite staff, part-time workers, freelancers, consultants, and contract employees don’t count), and their impact on their respective industries. All nominees must be based in the US or its territories. We’re looking for both recommendations and self-nominations.

Complete this form by the submission deadline of February 11 at 5 p.m. ET to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Alex York (she/her) at [email protected] with any questions.