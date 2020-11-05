Seeking nominations for the rising stars of Madison Avenue

RPA; January Digital; Droga5; Publicis Media; Ruobing Su/Business Insider 2019’s Rising Stars of Madison Avenue

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue.

We’re looking for people who are pushing the envelope at their agencies and have the potential to be industry leaders.

Please submit your ideas by 5 p.m. EST November 16.

Please submit your ideas via this form.

We’re looking for early- and mid-career up-and-comers who are working behind the scenes to develop creative campaigns, use data in new ways, change business practices, or challenging the traditional agency model. They have the potential to be future leaders in the industry.

Criteria and methodology

The list will profile ad agency talent across departments at traditional agencies as well as consulting firms.

It will be determined by factors including the nominee’s role and responsibilities and impact on his/her agency or firm and the industry. Some emphasis will be placed on how this person has demonstrated leadership in the pandemic.

Submit your nominations here and include as much detail as to why your nominee deserves to be recognised.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. EST November 16.

Check out our last ranking here.

