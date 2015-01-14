CALL FOR ENTRIES: Nominate The Most Creative Women In Advertising

FCB Joanna Monteiro, VP, creative director at FCB Brasil, topped our rankings last year.

There are more influential females in the advertising industry than ever before. Female creative directors account for around 11% of ad industry award-winners, up from fewer than 4% a decade ago.

But we want to establish the cream of the crop. We are asking everyone in Adland to send in their nominations for our annual rankings of the most creative women in the ad industry. We want to hear about the women who have created the most iconic campaigns of the last 12 months.

This includes everyone from copywriters, art directors, creative technologists, creative directors, CEOs — any female from the industry whose hard work has inspired, moved or entertained you this year.

Email your nominations to [email protected] by Friday January 31. All entries will be treated confidentially.

Here’s what you need to include in your entry:

Your nomination’s name and job title.

A brief description of their role and why should feature in this year’s rankings.

An example of a recent piece of work, with a corresponding link/photo/video.

A high-quality head shot of your nomination.

Also, please send the name of one woman who does not work at your agency or within your marketing team who is also creating some awesome work. This is a vital requirement: That way we can avoid self-serving nominations.

