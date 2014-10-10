CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Nominate Someone For BI Advertising's '30 Most Creative People In Advertising Under 30'

Amidst concerns that creativity in the traditional sense is dying out it seems that now, more than ever, it’s important for a new generation of creatives to be trained and get prepared to take over.

We are putting together a list of the 30 most creative advertising talents under 30, and we need your help. These young talents may not be big names just yet, but they are on their way to the top.

Since they may be relatively unknown to the rest of the world we’re asking readers and agencies for some input.

If you think you know someone who would be a perfect fit, go ahead and send in a nomination or two.

Here’s what we need:

Email your nomination(s) to [email protected] Please include age, agency/brand, position, examples of their work, and a brief line about why your nominee(s) deserves a spot on the list.

If you have one, please send a nice big headshot as well.

To ensure the list is not self-serving, you must also send at least one nomination from a competing agency/brand.

The deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday October 15.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out our ’30 Under 30′ creative list from last year to get an idea of the types of nominations we are looking for.

