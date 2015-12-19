CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Send us your nomination for Business Insider's '30 most creative people in advertising under 30'

AMC Know someone better than ‘Mad Men’s’ Pete Campbell?

Business Insider is once again assembling our list of the 30 most creative advertising talents under 30 — and we need your help.

Each year’s list celebrates the best up-and-coming creative talents in the business. Some are relatively unknown, just getting their careers started, while others have already worked their way through the ranks and own their own businesses.

If you think you know someone who would be a perfect fit, send us your nomination.

Here’s what we need:

Email your nomination(s) to [email protected]

Please include your nomination’s age, agency/brand, position.

Include a brief line about why they deserve a spot on the list and an example of a recent piece of stand-out work.

To ensure the list is not self-serving, you must also send at least one nomination from a competing agency/brand.

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, December 24.

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s list here.

