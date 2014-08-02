How To Find The Best Places To Live When You Work Remotely

Many jobs can be done from anywhere. All a worker needs is a computer and reliable WiFi, perhaps from a nearby coffee shop.

But the world is big! How does one choose where to live while carrying out their geographically-agnostic work?

Enter NomadList.io, a crowdsourced collection of cities around the world that lets you sort destinations based on criteria like weather, internet speed, and estimated cost of living.

Chiang Mai, Thailand, currently boasts the lowest cost of living, with an estimated total expense of $US601 per month. Is your priority internet speed? You’d better move to Hong Kong with its whopping 70 Mbps broadband.

Want to add your city to NomadList? There’s a button for that at the bottom of the page that takes you to a Google Doc for plugging in all the relevant info.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.