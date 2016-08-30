A man who's been travelling for 10 years shares his best trick to find cheap plane tickets

After quitting his job during a trip to Thailand in 2005 and continuing on to travel the world for over 10 years, Matt Kepnes — better known as Nomadic Matt — has picked up a few tricks to get the best deals on the road.

When it comes to finding cheap plane tickets, his advice is simple: inconvenience yourself.

“If you fly midweek or early or really late at night, or add a few connections, then you will find cheaper flights because most people don’t want to do that,” Kepnes explained to Farnoosh Torabi on an episode of her “So Money” podcast.

Kepnes, who chronicles his travels on his blog “Nomadic Matt” and in his best-selling book, “How to Travel the World on $50 a Day,” explains that because people are willing to pay for the convenience of a direct flight or one in in the middle of the day, those rates are typically higher than less popular routes. “If you’re trying to get from Vegas to New York mid-day on a Sunday, that plane is full and you might not get a good seat,” he says.

But by purposely booking a flight during off-peak hours or with multiple connections, you bypass premium rates and are able to score cheaper fares. “Nobody wants to wake up early for a flight or fly that red eye or connect three times, right?” he says.

Though it might not seem enjoyable when you’re waiting to to board a red-eye at midnight, just remember the money you saved can now be spent on vacation fun — or go toward your next trip.

