The world's best restaurant is now selling used tableware -- at $200 a fork

Noma, the two-Michelin star restaurant in Copenhagen that has been ranked as the world’s best for the last 5 years in a row, recently opened up a pop-up location in Tokyo.

The famous chef behind Noma, René Redzepi, moved his entire 50-staff team to Tokyo’s Mandarin Oriental for five weeks to experiment with Japanese food — and it had people in a frenzy to try to secure a spot at the event.

More than 60,000 people applied to dine at the restaurant, and only a very small percentage (no more than 4,032) made the cut.

For those who didn’t have the opportunity to try Redzepi’s Tokyo experiment, Noma set up an online shop where you can buy the custom-made tableware from the pop-up restaurant, according to Fine Dining Lovers. The restaurant collaborated with 14 different Japanese artists to create a collection that was made from locally-sourced materials.

But the utensils won’t come new — the items for sale will be those that were actually used in the restaurant during its stay in Tokyo, according to the online store. So if you buy the Akito Akgagi lacquer fork (pictured below), you’ll be paying $US200 for a used fork.

The Akito Akgagi lacquer fork and spoon pair costs a total of $US330.

The chopsticks that were probably used to pick up the ants in the first course cost $US65.

This brown stoneware teapot by Jinpachi Ogawa costs $US695.

And the most expensive item on the Tokyo pop-up product list is this shelving until by Wahl & Ross that costs $US2,890.

But these items could be considered cheap since actually eating at Noma will cost $US296 a head, with an additional $US185 for wine pairing.

The products will ship after February 14, since that is when the Noma pop-up location will close. To see the full collection of tableware, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.