The world's most inventive chef can make anything delicious

Chef René Redzepi is renowned for his ability to take any ingredient and create world-class food. At Noma, his restaurant in Copenhagen, the menu is full of locally-foraged ingredients that Redzepi and his staff spent years experimenting with and refining.

The chef chronicles his adventures in foraging and experimentation on his Instagram account, where he posts videos of everything from crackling pork belly (!!!) to live wood ants (???).

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.