Noma Australia is auctioning off its last dinner in Sydney for charity

René Redzepi at Noma Australia. Photo: Jason Loucas

Danish chef Rene Redzepi has announced that tables for the final meal at his Sydney pop-up, Noma Australia, will be auctioned off as part of a special fundraiser for the local food rescue service OzHarvest.

The final 15 tables to the sold-out ten-week residency at Barangaroo, Sydney, are part of an online auction closing next Wednesday March 23, at 8pm.

There are tables of two, four, six and eight available. The starting price for a table of two is $A1,500.

The money raised will go to OzHarvest, which on Monday night raised $1.5 million to help people in need via the CEO Cookoff, as well as Redzepi’s Danish-based non-profit food thinktank, MAD (the Danish word for food). Redzepi is holding MAD SYD at the Sydney Opera House the following day.

The restaurant’s final 56 guests will receive the complete Noma Australia tasting menu, a pre-dinner aperitif, and the option of either the alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage pairing.

Redzepi said they’d been debating what to do for the final service and decided it was time to help others.

“We always knew it should be a special night for our guests. It is also an opportunity for us to give back in a small way, a

chance to raise money and recognise the work being done by our friends at OzHarvest and MAD, and to celebrate the welcome we’ve received and the new friendships that we have made throughout our Australian adventure,” he said.

Details on the auction, which is being conducted on eBay, are here.

