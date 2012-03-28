Read The Leaked Anti-Gay Marriage Memo Whose Authors Wanted To 'Drive A Wedge Between Gays And Blacks'

Photo: Human Rights Campaign/Screenshot

Late Monday night, the Human Rights Campaign released confidential strategic memos from the National organisation for Marriage, the nation’s leading group advocating against gay marriage.The memos, from 2009, detail the group’s overall strategy to combat proponents of same-sex marriage. The documents were released as part of a court order in Maine, where the state is investigating NOM’s campaign finances.



“Nothing beats hearing from the horse’s mouth exactly how callous and extremist this group really is,” HRC President Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

According to NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, same-sex marriage has gathered more support over the last three years among an increasingly accepting public. In the latest poll conducted from late February through early March, support has just about flip-flopped in the last three years. A majority of Americans – 49 per cent – now favour same-sex marriage, while 40 per cent oppose.

A preview of the memos: one of the group’s strategies was to “drive a wedge between gays and blacks.”

'Drive a Wedge Between Gays and Blacks' 'The strategic goal of this project is to drive a wedge between gays and blacks--two key Democratic constituencies. Find, equip, energize and connect African American spokespeople for marriage; develop a media campaign around their objections to gay marriage as a civil right; provoke the gay marriage base into responding by denouncing these spokesmen and women as bigots…' 'Making support for marriage a key badge of Latino identity' 'We supplement this political strategy by a cultural one aimed at making support for marriage (and opposition to gay marriage) a market of identity for Latinos... 'The Latino vote in America is a key swing vote, and will be so even more so in the future, both because of demographic growth and inherent uncertainty: Will the process of assimilation to the dominant Anglo culture lead Hispanics to abandon traditional family values? We must interrupt this process of assimilation by making support for marriage a key badge of Latino identity - a symbol of resistance to inappropriate assimilation.' 'Sideswiping Obama' 'Expose Obama as a social radical. Develop side issues to weaken pro-gay marriage political leaders and parties and develop an activist base of socially conservative voters. Raise issues such as pornography, protection of children, and the need to oppose all efforts to weaken religious liberty at the federal level.' The documents also add that the goal for a president in 2012 'must be a man or woman who expressly articulates a pro-marriage culture, and appoints sympathetic Supreme Court justices.' 'Interrupting the Race Analogy' In this slide, NOM oul tines its strategy to 'raise negatives' on homosexuality because of a perceived 'attempt to equate gay with black, and sexual.' 'Document the Victims' NOM outlined a strategy to 'document the victims' of gay marriage, complete with a rapid response media team to push the organisation's message through a series of videos that 'put an emotionally compelling face' on those hurt by gay marriage. Need a break from the marriage fight? Check out what happened at the Supreme Court during the first day of Obamacare arguments >>>>

