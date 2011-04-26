Wow, New Yorkers Must Be Really Excited About The Raj Trial

Katya Wachtel

Rajaratnam-trial fever seems to be taking hold of New York, even outside of Wall Street and the FiDi.

A reader just sent us a picture of some Raj-inspired street art in Nolita…

“Hilarious, walking on mott street in new york and spotted a Raj graffiti…  ‘I’m inside you too’ .”

raj cartoon

Don’t miss our photos of the real Raj downtown >

Here’s the only way Raj will be acquitted.

