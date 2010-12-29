Nolan Ryan Hints He Did Not Want To Sign Cliff Lee

Photo: Screengrab

Rangers owner and Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan told the Dallas Morning News that Major League Baseball teams are making a mistake overpaying free agents.”Every year you think you’ve seen this thing take on a life of its own and you think it’s got to top out here pretty quick, and it just keeps escalating,” Ryan said.

One of his major issues was pacts resembling “retirement contracts” that pay players for seven or more years. Ryan said he isn’t comfortable with deals that extend beyond three or four seasons.

That statement indicates Ryan wasn’t as interested in signing Cliff Lee as his partners appeared to be.

We agree: mid-market teams are rarely wise to tie such a significant portion of their payroll to one player, especially a pitcher. The Rangers have signed Brandon Webb (pending physical exam) to take his place.

