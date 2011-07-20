Nolan Ryan Has Been Released From The Hospital After A Heart Scare

Photo: Screengrab

HOUSTON (AP) — Nolan Ryan has been released from a hospital and will rest at home for a few days before returning to work with the Texas Rangers.The 64-year-old Ryan — a Hall of Fame pitcher and CEO of the AL West leaders — checked into a Houston hospital on Sunday after experiencing discomfort while at his home in Georgetown. Tests taken Monday showed no new problems related to a heart condition for which he already was being treated with medication. Doctors decided to keep treating him with medication, and sent him home Tuesday.



Ryan had a double-bypass operation in 2000 and has a family history of heart disease.

He had been scheduled to join the team Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.