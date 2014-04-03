Baseball Legend's Ceremonial First Pitch Was Shockingly Bad

Bad ceremonial first pitches are a common sight at big league ballparks. But most baseball fans would probably expect better from Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, even at age 67.

But when Ryan threw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros, to former teammate Craig Biggio, it was not even close. You can see the full video at MLB.com.



Nolan Ryan pitched in the Major Leagues until he was 46 years old.

