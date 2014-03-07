An Engineer Took These Stunning, Unauthorised Photos Of Tunnel Construction In Manhattan

Before quitting his job as an engineering technician in New York City’s East Side Access tunnel project and starting a career as a photographer, Nolan Conway decided to take some pictures.

It wasn’t exactly legal.

During his final days, Conway ignored prohibitions against unofficial photography and captured stunning images of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $US10.8 billion project to bring the Long Island Railroad into Grand Central Terminal. After quitting his job, he snuck in under cover to take even more pictures.

With Conway’s permission, we are debuting his photos and incredible story here.

