Nokia's Over-The-Top 41-Megapixel Camera Phone Is Heading To The U.S. For $700

Dylan Love
nokia 808 pureview

Photo: Nokia

The Nokia 808 PureView, a 41-megapixel beast of a camera phone previously only available in Asia and Europe, is headed to the US.It’s only available unlocked and unsubsidized, so it carries it heavier price tag. Nokia and Amazon are partnering to sell it for $700.

Aside from a totally overpowered camera, the PureView packs:

  • a four-inch ClearBlack AMOLED
  • a 1.3GHz processor
  • 16GB of internal storage, expandable to 32GB via MicroSD

Click here to see a bunch of gorgeous photos taken with the PureView > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.