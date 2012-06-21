Nokia's Over-The-Top 41-Megapixel Camera Phone Is Heading To The U.S. For $700

Photo: Nokia

The Nokia 808 PureView, a 41-megapixel beast of a camera phone previously only available in Asia and Europe, is headed to the US.It’s only available unlocked and unsubsidized, so it carries it heavier price tag. Nokia and Amazon are partnering to sell it for $700.



Aside from a totally overpowered camera, the PureView packs:

a four-inch ClearBlack AMOLED

a 1.3GHz processor

16GB of internal storage, expandable to 32GB via MicroSD

Click here to see a bunch of gorgeous photos taken with the PureView >

