Nokia Instruction Manual Warns Of Antenna Issues If Phone Is Held Wrong

Maybe Nokia spoke too soon when it decided to mock Apple over the iPhone 4 antenna issue on its blog.



John Gruber at Daring Fireball links to this screen grab from an instruction manual for Nokia 2320 that shows Nokia telling users that covering the antenna will cause performance issues.

See Also: iPhone 4 Instant Review: Yes, It’s As Nice As Everyone Says

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.