Nokia's Got A Long Way To Go To Sell Those 37 Million Windows Phones

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop watches his old boss Steve Ballmer at CES in January.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia leaped into first place among Windows Phone resellers last quarter.It sold 900,000 of them.



That’s according to estimates by Strategy Analytics, which says the company captured market share from HTC. All other Windows Phone vendors combined sold 1.8 million.

Earlier this year, Nokia said it had shipped 1 million Windows Phones in the last quarter of 2011.

Nokia just introduced its first Windows Phones, the Lumia series, in the UK in November, and did not begin selling them in the U.S. until this month. Nokia is expected to introduce some higher-end Windows Phone models later this year, and will probably have some big announcements at next week’s Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona.

But it’s still got a long way to go to reach Morgan Stanley’s estimate of 37 million phones sold this year.

By way of comparison, Apple sold 37 million iPhones — last quarter.

See also: OK Microsoft — No More Excuses About Windows Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.