Nokia's CTO Jumps Ship After Being Undermined

More turmoil at Nokia.



Richard Green, the company’s CTO, is leaving after a year on the job. There is no date set for when he might return. He is leaving to deal with a “personal matter” says Nokia.

He probably won’t ever return.

Reports say Green is leaving because he’s not happy with Nokia’s decision to ditch its own OS, and go with Windows Phone.

Read more at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.