Nokia's Best Windows Phone Will Reportedly Only Cost $100 When It Launches In The U.S.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia’s first high-end Windows Phone for the United States, the Lumia 900, could launch on March 18th for just $99.99, BGR reports.BGR cites a leaked AT&T product roadmap for 2012, which will be subject to small changes, but is nevertheless pretty reliable.



This is about half the price we would’ve expected the Lumia 900 to cost on a two-year contract with AT&T, it’s exclusive carrier in the United States.

This price point would put the Lumia 900 on shelves for half the price of its primary competitor, the iPhone 4S. This could be the boost Nokia (and Microsoft) needs to get some traction under the wheels of its first modern smartphones in the United States.

If $99.99 doesn’t work, perhaps a $100 million ad campaign will.

