We Can't Get Enough Of These Nokia Windows Phone Leaks

Nokia’s beautiful new Windows Phone called the Nokia 800 is launching at Nokia World on October 26, but a brief teaser video for the device just leaked, MyNokiaBlog reports.



The ad, which has popped up on TV a few times in the UK, shows the profile of the device, as well as a couple shots of buttons and the headphone jack. It looks as sleek as the pictures we’ve seen so far, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

See below for the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

