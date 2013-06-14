Nokia Holding Another Smartphone Launch Event On July 11

Nokia just sent out invitations to the press for an event in New York on July 11.



Based on the invitation (see below), Nokia will likely use this event to announce the new “PureView” smartphone with a really good camera that has leaked a few times in recently weeks.

That phone reportedly has a 41 megapixel camera and physical lens shutter. Most top-tier smartphone cameras have 8 or 13 megapixel cameras without shutters.

