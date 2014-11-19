Nokia's New App Is About To Make Your Android Phone A Whole Lot Better

Lisa Eadicicco

Nokia just unveiled its new N1 tablet on Tuesday, but that’s not the only Android announcement to come from the Finnish gadget company. Nokia just took its Z Launcher out of private beta, meaning anyone can download the home screen replacement from the Google Play Store starting today.

The Z Launcher doesn’t just add additional features to your home screen like certain other launchers — it decides which apps would be most useful to you at a particular time. It sounds a little bit like Aviate, the Yahoo-owned Android lock screen replacement that also shows certain app categories depending on the time of day.

Nokia claims that the Z launcher learns more about your habits the more you use it. Here’s a quick look at how it works.

This is what the default home screen looks like. It’s a neat, clean list that makes it easy to access apps and contacts.

If you want to find a certain app, contact, or file, you can just scribble the letter it begins with on the home screen. In this case, I traced the letter L.

Here’s what the search results look like. The more often you use a certain app or communicate with a particular contact, Z Launcher will remember.

Z Launcher is still in beta at the moment, which means Nokia is still working on it and smoothing out the bugs. I didn’t come across any bugs or hiccups while using the launcher, and found it to be pretty quick and responsive.

