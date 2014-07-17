Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Kills Nokia's Android Phones

Business Insider Stephen Elop, Nokia’s CEO when the Nokia X phones were announced.

Microsoft announced Thursday it will abandon Android in a new line of Nokia phones that launched this spring.

The Nokia X line of phones, which launched before Nokia was officially acquired by Microsoft, ran a modified version of Android packed with Microsoft services like Outlook, Bing, and Skype instead of the Google services that come with most Android phones.

The move was highly controversial at the time because everyone knew Nokia was about to become part of Microsoft, and Microsoft is all about the Windows Phone platform. One Microsoft source told Business Insider at the time that Nokia’s decision to use Android was “embarrassing.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees Thursday that the Nokia X smartphones will shift to Windows Phone instead of Android. The announcement was part of Nadella’s plan to eliminate up to 18,000 jobs, most of them from Nokia.

