Here's Everything Nokia Announced At Its Huge Event In London This Morning

At this morning’s Nokia World event in London, the Finnish company revealed its new Windows Phones, a new emerging markets strategy, and some great integrated apps for its new devices.Here are all the highlights.
The Lumia 800 is Nokia's new flagship Windows Phone, coming out next month in Europe and early 2012 in the States.
The device runs the brand new version of Windows Phone, 7.5 Mango. It uses a 1.4 Ghz single-core processor.
Nokia is bundling three new free apps into its Windows Phones. First is turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
The second is a new app called ESPN SportsHub that lets you pin your favourite teams and leagues to your home screen.
For emerging markets (1B untapped smartphone users), Nokia unveiled four phones. The first of which is the higher end Asha 303.
