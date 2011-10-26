Here's Everything Nokia Announced At Its Huge Event In London This Morning

Ellis Hamburger
nokia lumia 800

Photo: Via Microsoft

At this morning’s Nokia World event in London, the Finnish company revealed its new Windows Phones, a new emerging markets strategy, and some great integrated apps for its new devices.Here are all the highlights.

The Lumia 800 is Nokia's new flagship Windows Phone, coming out next month in Europe and early 2012 in the States.

The device runs the brand new version of Windows Phone, 7.5 Mango. It uses a 1.4 Ghz single-core processor.

It's a gorgeous device. Nokia bragged about the incredible 8MP camera on the device.

The Nokia Lumia 710 is Nokia's mid-range Windows Phone device.

It's not as gorgeous as the Lumia 800, but it packs the same processing punch.

Nokia is bundling three new free apps into its Windows Phones. First is turn-by-turn GPS navigation.

The second is a new app called ESPN SportsHub that lets you pin your favourite teams and leagues to your home screen.

Lastly, Nokia Mix Radio gives you free downloadable mixes for on the go listening.

For emerging markets (1B untapped smartphone users), Nokia unveiled four phones. The first of which is the higher end Asha 303.

Here's the Asha 300, which has similar features but no Wi-Fi, 3G data, or Qwerty keyboard.

Now check out...

14 Ingenious iOS 5 Tweaks That Will Make You Want To Jailbreak Your iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.