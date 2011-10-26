Nokia's Highly Anticipated Windows Phones Won't Hit U.S. Shelves Until Next Year [REPORT]

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

A new report from AdAge claims that Nokia won’t begin spending money on Windows Phone marketing in the U.S. until 2012, which presumably means that phones won’t hit store shelves until then.Nokia is currently in the process of finding talent in San Francisco to market its new flagship Nokia 800 device under the umbrella theme “Amazing Everyday.”



The company has already found a niche marketing shop in London to spearhead its strategy in Europe, where the device could launch sooner.

“Nokia needs to protect its foothold in Europe before it can even think about other markets,” a Nokia executive told AdAge,

This news supplements a Bloomberg report from Oct 4 that said Windows Phones would launch “within a few weeks,” according to Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, but didn’t specify whether the launch would take place in Europe or in the States.

Back in June, Elop had promised a Nokia Windows Phone sometime in 2012.

Don’t Miss: Nokia’s First Windows Phone Gets A Flashy New Teaser Trailer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.