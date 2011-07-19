Nokia's Gorgeous Windows Phone Could Debut Sooner Than We Thought

Some factory workers in China just posted a video of the “Sea Ray,” Nokia’s first phone to run Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 operating system.



We got a glimpse of the Sea Ray a month ago when Nokia CEO Stephen Elop debuted it to the press. He also said Nokia’s first Windows Phone devices wouldn’t be available until 2012.

The Sea Ray caught on camera runs a new build of Windows Phone “Mango,” 7710 (which is a few numbers ahead of our developer Windows Phone running Mango 7661).

WPCentral reports that the new build is evidence that Mango and the Sea Ray have been released to manufacturers to tinker with, meaning that perhaps the phone is not 6 months away from release. It could ship alongside Windows Phone Mango during the “fall” release time frame Microsoft outlined.

The device looks almost done, as if it could launch this fall with Windows Phone Mango.

See below for the video:

