Nokia's Game-Changing Windows Phones Still On Track To Launch This Year

We haven’t heard much lately about Nokia’s first crop of Windows Phones, but according to a tweet from Nokia’s corporate Twitter account, the phones are still on track for a fourth quarter launch.



Last we checked, Nokia’s “Sea Ray” Windows Phone that Stephen Elop announced in June seemed nearly finished.

Then, an image of the Sea Ray leaked, indicating the phone’s codename, “703,” as well as a few other details.

We look forward to hearing more at the company’s Nokia World press event in October.

