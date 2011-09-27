Nokia Launches A Windows Phone App, But You Can't Download It Yet

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Nokia’s first Windows Phone isn’t shipping yet, but Nokia has already outed its first Windows Phone application called Top Apps.The app was posted to the Windows Phone Marketplace on September 22, Engadget reports, but there’s no way to download it.



Top Apps is a hand-curated selection of Windows Phone apps, a means for Nokia to highlight its favourite apps for customers.

In the absence of Nokia’s Ovi app store on Windows Phones, Top Apps will be a new channel for Nokia to reach people and put its fingerprint on each Windows Phone.

See below for a screenshot of the Windows Phone Marketplace page for Top Apps:

