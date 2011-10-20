More colourful Photos Of Nokia's First Windows Phone Just Leaked

A few more photos just leaked of Nokia’s first Windows Phone, the Nokia 800, PocketNow reports.



The device comes in black, pink, and blue. From the looks of the images we’ve seen, the 800 does not include a front-facing camera for photos and video chatting.

Let’s cross our fingers for a camera hidden beneath the black veneer of glass on the front of the device.

We’ve seen numerous leaks of the Nokia 800 dating all the way back to Stephen Elop’s introduction of the “Sea Ray” concept device.

These images seem to indicate that the phone is nearing production.

The Nokia World conference is a mere six days ago, so expect to hear more then.

See below for a few screenshots:

