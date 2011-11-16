What Secret Windows Project Is Nokia Working On Next?

Nokia is working on a Windows 8 tablet that it plans to release in June 2012, according to an interview the company’s head of French operations Paul Amsellem gave to the French blog Mon Windows Phone.



Amsellem also said we can expect to see improved models of Nokia’s flagship Lumia 800 Windows Phone next year. He compared the current Lumia to a BMW Series 5, and said the Series 7 equivalent will be here soon.

While the news sounds juicy, we wouldn’t take the June 2012 tablet launch as a rock solid date. Microsoft still doesn’t know when Windows 8 will be ready for the public.

