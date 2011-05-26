Nokia Will Churn Out New Windows Phones Every 3 Months

Nokia is on track to deliver its first group of Windows Phones late this year, and will then release new models every two or three months.



Nokia smartphone chief Jo Harlow strongly hinted to Forbes that the company was on track to deliver a “small batch” of Windows Phones in 2011: “Our target is absolutely still this year…and the target looks good.”

She also told PC Magazine that once they come out, Nokia is going to be flooding the market with them: “We should be launching new devices in a rhythm that might be every couple of months, every three months, something like that….We’re going to keep coming with new devices in order to have something to talk about.”

She suggested that the slow pace of Windows Phone releases so far may be because makers like HTC and Samsung view it as a secondary platform. In contrast, Nokia is betting its future on Windows Phone.

At least most of its future: Harlow also confirmed that Nokia will “soon” release a device based on MeeGo — its joint venture with Intel, which the company basically abandoned after signing the deal with Microsoft.

