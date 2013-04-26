Nokia Will Announce Its Next Lumia Windows Phone On May 14

Nokia sent out invitations to the press today for an event in London on May 14.
The invitation says “the Lumia story continues,” so chances are we’ll get a look at the next-generation Windows Phone from the company.
Early reports suggest the phone will be called the Lumia 928 and be a Verizon exclusive in the US.
The timing of the event is a bit odd. It’s a day before Google kicks off its I/O developers conference where it’s expected to announce new updates to Android and possibly new phones from Motorola.
