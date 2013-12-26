Nokia Tweeted A Cartoon That Shows Smartphones Ruining The Holidays

A tweet Nokia sent on Christmas morning is a subtle slap-in-the-face to Apple’s holiday iPhone commercial.

We’re talking about the ad with the teenage boy who seems to be ignoring his family in favour of his smartphone. But he’s really using his iPhone to document the family holiday and create a video that moves his mum and grandma to tears. Apple named the ad “Misunderstood.”

In contrast, here is Nokia’s take on what smartphones have done for family holidays:

Remember, Nokia is the process of selling its smartphone and devices business to Microsoft (the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014). It made a name for itself with feature phones, the mobile phones we all used before the iPhone took the world by storm. Funny thing is, Nokia sells smartphones too, exclusively for Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system.

But the message from Nokia is clear. Take your nose out of phone, get up and go have some live action fun.

