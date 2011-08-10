Nokia Is Killing Symbian -- Its Most Popular Operating System -- For Good In North America

Photo: AllThingsD

Nokia will stop shipping phones running its Symbian operating system to North America, Ina Fried reports on All Things D.Symbian, once the most popular OS in the world, is being phased out in favour of Windows Phone 7.



Nokia will also start working with wireless carriers to help subsidise its new smartphones.

The Windows Phone 7-powered Nokia phones are due before the end of the year.

The news coincides with Nokia’s announcement today that it will not sell its hotly-anticipated N9 in North America. (Although it’s likely a version of the N9 running Windows Phone 7 will launch here.)

