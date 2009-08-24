Nokia Enters Tough PC Market With "Booklet 3G" Netbook

Nokia will enter the PC market by developing a new netbook called Nokia Booklet 3G, the company announced this morning.



The netbook will be Windows-based and run on the Intel Atom processor.

The netbook will weigh 1.25 kilograms and measures slightly more than two centimeters thin.

It will have Internet surfing options like most netbooks, but will also offer users the ability to tap into Nokia’s Ovi services, including the Nokia Music Store.

Nokia made the announcement leading up to its annual Nokia World meeting, which will occur on September 2nd.

Given concerns about its margins and market share challenges in the handset market, Nokia needs to make some moves. But, developing a laptop seems a bit out of their sweetspot. We think it makes more sense to put the company’s resources into developing a better smartphone, a market where RIM and Apple have gained increasing share the past several years.

After all, many believe smart phone sales will exceed PC sales in a few years.

Meanwhile, here is a promo video of the new Booklet.



