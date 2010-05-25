Yahoo And Nokia Announce Lame Mobile Deal

Photo: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nokia will run maps and navigation services for Yahoo on both phones and computers.The two companies announced a worldwide partnership Monday. Yahoo Inc. will provide e-mail and chat services on Nokia Corp. phones. The services will be co-branded.



Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz says location is becoming increasingly important and serves as “an anchor for all services.”

Bartz says that by tapping into Nokia’s strength in maps and navigation, Yahoo can focus on other areas it considers core to its business.

That includes messaging. Nokia says the deal brings Yahoo’s services to more people around the world, including those whose first Internet experience is through mobile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.