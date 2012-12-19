Nokia Is Supposedly Working On A Windows Tablet For Launch Early Next Year

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.

Nokia is working on a Windows tablet that will launch early next year, according to DigiTimes.The tablet will run Windows RT, a tablet-only version of Windows 8. DigiTimes says Nokia could unveil the 10-inch tablet at the Mobile World Congress convention in Barcelona in February.



It’s also worth mentioning that Nokia won’t have a big booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, so the company could be holding out for MWC to make a big new product announcement.

Don’t Miss: Our review of the Microsoft Surface tablet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.