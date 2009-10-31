Nokia To Kill Off Lame N-Gage Gaming Project

Nokia will kill off its unpopular N-Gage gaming service next year, admitting it was a failure, Reuters reports.

The idea was that mobile phones that could also play games would appeal to younger users, and could generate more revenue per user for Nokia. But few people ever bought the devices or games.

Instead, Nokia will focus on selling games via its Ovi store for Nokia smartphones.

A victory for Apple, whose iPhone and iPod touch have gone from zero to the world’s most important mobile phone gaming platform in less than 1.5 years.

