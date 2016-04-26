Nokia is buying a company that makes smart bathroom scales for $191 million

Nokia announced that it plans to buy Withings, a French company that makes fitness trackers and smart bathroom scales, for $191 million in cash on Tuesday.

“When we were approached by Nokia, it was inspiring to discover how perfectly aligned our visions are,” Withings CEO Cédric Hutchings wrote in a blog post. “Users’ satisfaction remains our main concern: yes, our applications and products will continue to work in the same way!”

“With this acquisition, Nokia is strengthening its position in the Internet of Things,” Nokia president Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Withings is known for making smartwatches that pack fitness-focused features into watches that look like a stylish dress watch. The Withings Activité, for example, is “swiss-made” and retails for as much as $450.

But Withings also produces a full line of smart home products, including less expensive activity trackers, connected bathroom scales, smart thermometers, blood-pressure monitors, and baby monitors.

Withings was founded in 2008.

The purchase is one of the largest for Nokia since Microsoft purchased its mobile phone division in 2014. Nokia merged with Alcatel-Lucent in a $17 billion deal earlier this year.

