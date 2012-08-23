Nokia Will Announce Two New Windows Phones On September 5

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia will announce two new phones at its joint press event with Microsoft on September 5, reports Tom Warren of the Verge.(Warren is really plugged into the Microsoft scene, so we believe his report.)



Both phones will run the next version of Microsoft’s mobile operating system, Windows Phone 8, which is due to launch this fall. The two devices are codenamed “Arrow” and “Phi” and will be part of Nokia’s Lumia line of Windows Phone.

The Phi will be the top-of-the-line device and be available on AT&T, while the Arrow will be a mid-range phone on AT&T and T-Mobile.

We’ll be covering Nokia’s event live on September 5 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, so stay tuned.

