Nokia Has Some Tricks Up Its Sleeve For Its Windows Tablet

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer with Nokia CEO Stephen Elop.

Nokia is working on a Windows tablet for launch early next year, according to various reports.The latest update comes from The Verge’s Tom Warren, who says the 10-inch tablet will have a special battery-powered cover that can provide extra battery life.



Here’s Warren:

We’re told that the large majority of Nokia’s focus with its tablet is on a battery-equipped cover. Nokia will release a special cover for the tablet that envelops it like a book. Clicking into place, the cover provides a keyboard and a kickstand for the tablet. Nokia has also built a battery into the cover that can be used to power the tablet once it runs low on energy.

That’s a pretty interesting concept. HP has a similar case for one of its upcoming tablets that provides some extra juice. Of course, the downside to these cases is that they add extra bulk to your tablet.

Hardware tricks like this are cool, but do little good if the operating system isn’t useful and good apps aren’t available. WIndows 8 still has a lot of work to do on both those fronts.

Warren has more details on Nokia’s tablet >

