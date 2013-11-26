Nokia's New Windows Tablet Ad Picks On The IPad Air

Can a guy impress a woman with the new iPad Air? If you believe Nokia’s new advertisement for its Windows 8 tablet, the Nokia Lumia 2520, the answer is: No.

The new Lumia 2520, released in late October, looks a lot like a Microsoft Surface PC. That’s to be expected since Microsoft is in the process of buying Nokia’s device business. (Shareholders formally agreed to the $US7.4 billion deal earlier this month.)

Like Microsoft’s ads, this Nokia ad tries to make you believe that not having a keyboard, particularly the Nokia Power keyboard which can charge the device, is a terrible thing.

Like a Surface, the Nokia tablet comes with a combo cover/keyboard, however, the Power Keyboard is an optional accessory that costs $US149. You can get it for free through the holiday season, with a mail-in rebate. But we’ll point out that if you want to buy an optional keyboard case, you can get one for the iPad, too.

So the bigger question is, which will make you look cool in the eyes of the opposite sex?

Here’s the commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

