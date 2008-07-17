Nokia's (NOK) Symbian To Google (GOOG): We're Here To Help With Mobile!

Nokia — via its Symbian mobile operating system subsidiary — is happy to work closer with partner (and would-be rival) Google, an exec said today. What exactly does that mean? We’re not sure.



“We already work together and so whatever collaboration, if there is an opportunity, we will be happy to collaborate with them,” Symbian CEO Nigel Clifford said, according to Reuters. “And that could be on the application level or that could be on the more fundamental operating system level.”

Interesting, but confusing. Does Nokia want Google to roll its Android operating system in with Symbian — or something along those lines? We doubt that’s going to happen. Could the companies work to make the operating systems play nicely with each other? Maybe.

Hard to interpret without more context, but worth keeping an eye on.

