Nokia Strikes Back: 'Virtually All' Apple Gadgets And Computers Infringe Patents

Nokia’s patent war with Apple is getting ugly. The Finnish mobile giant just filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, alleging that “virtually all” of Apple’s gadgets and computers infringe on Nokia patents.

This is just the latest motion in the companies’ escalating patent war. In October, Nokia sued Apple, claiming the iPhone violated its patents. Earlier this month, Apple sued back, saying Nokia was infringing its patents.

Here’s the release Nokia sent out today:

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced it has today filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that Apple infringes Nokia patents in virtually all of its mobile phones, portable music players, and computers.

The seven Nokia patents in this complaint relate to Nokia’s pioneering innovations that are now being used by Apple to create key features in its products in the area of user interface, as well as camera, antenna and power management technologies. These patented technologies are important to Nokia’s success as they allow better user experience, lower manufacturing costs, smaller size and longer battery life for Nokia products.

