Nokia Picks Up Social Networking Service Plazes (NOK)

How will Nokia (NOK) set itself apart from other mobile phone makers like Apple (AAPL), Motorola (MOT), RIM (RIMM), etc.? One potential differentiator: A bunch of special services baked right into Nokia phones.



Today, Nokia announced that it’s purchased Plazes, a German company working on a location-based social networking service, which lets people alert their friends about what they’re doing and where they are. One part Twitter, one part Loopt. (Price not disclosed.)

The deal is the latest of several service-based companies Nokia has recently acquired, including mapping company Navteq, media sharing service Twango, mobile advertising firm Enpocket, and digital music company Loudeye.

