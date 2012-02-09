Nokia Slashes 4,000 Jobs To Send Windows Phone Production To Asia

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia today announced it was killing 4,000 factory jobs to move smartphone assembly to Asia.The jobs will be moved from Nokia’s facilities in Hungary, Mexico and Finland.



Since Nokia hired ex-Microsoftie Stephen Elop as its CEO, it has dropped its own mobile operating systems, withdrawn its plans with Intel to create a new Linux-based open source operating system to compete with Android (MeeGo) and has dedicated itself to Windows Phone 7.

The company isn’t outright closing these factories, it said, but will use them “on smartphone product customisation” for phones to be shipped in the U.S. and Europe.

The change is all about “improving our time to market,” said Niklas Savander, Nokia executive vice president, Markets in a press release.

